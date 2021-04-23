Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty at first in-person court appearance

Ghislaine Maxwell has faced a judge in person for the first time as lawyers squabbled over exactly when she should be tried on sex trafficking charges alleging that she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.The British socialite and one-time girlfriend of Epstein, pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy and an additional sex trafficking charge that were added in a rewritten indictment released last month by a Manhattan federal court grand jury.