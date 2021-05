Magnum P.I. S03E15 Before The Fall

Magnum P.I.

3x15 "Before The Fall" Season 3 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo (Steven Michael Quezada) visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother.

Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder from his helicopter, Higgins decides it’s time to tell Ethan the truth about her past and TC offers Shammy the opportunity to become a pilot, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 30th on CBS.