Armenian community gathers in Lebanon on anniversary of genocide

Armenians in Lebanon gathered on Friday (23 April) evening to pay tribute to the memory of the genocide's victims. They placed flowers and candles in front of the memorial sculpture in the city of Bikfaya.

In 1915, over 1.5 million Armenians died during the Armenian Genocide, killings that were carried out by the Ottoman Empire.