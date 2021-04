Piers Corbyn joins anti-lockdown protesters in Central London Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:47s 24 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Piers Corbyn joins anti-lockdown protesters in Central London Piers Corbyn has joined thousands in a 'Unite for Freedom' rally on Saturday (April 24).

Piers Corbyn has joined thousands in a 'Unite for Freedom' rally on Saturday (April 24). Supporters of the movement protest against new COVID-19 measures including what they call ‘coerced vaccinations'.

