Illinois To Resume Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Immediately

The Illinois Department of Public Health will immediately resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at Chicago's vaccination site at Kennedy King College.
Indiana and Illinois respond to Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns
Earlier this month the state launched a new program with federally qualified health centers.