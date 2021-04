Firefighters battle huge gorse blaze in Mourne Mountains

Firefighters in Northern Ireland are escalating their battle against a major gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains.The blaze in the Slieve Donard area started in the early hours of Friday morning.Dramatic images of the Co Down peak ablaze have sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting: “This is devastating and tragic.

The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable.

Full support to those battling the flames.”