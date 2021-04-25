Top 10 Actors Who Won Oscars for the Wrong Role

These actors deserved to win.
Albeit, for entirely different performances.
For this list, we’ll be looking at those actors who took home Academy Awards for the wrong films.
These actors deserved to win.
Albeit, for entirely different performances.
For this list, we’ll be looking at those actors who took home Academy Awards for the wrong films.
These actors deserved to win.
Albeit, for entirely different performances.
For this list, we’ll be looking at those actors who took home Academy Awards for the wrong films. Our countdown includes Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and more!
A student filmmaker has shown his commitment to his craft - by digging an authentic World War One TRENCH in his parents' back..
Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan’s wins bring a touch of energy to yet another awkward virtual awards show
Back in the..