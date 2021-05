Videocast: Tracking storms, showers this evening

WELL, HAPPY SATURDAY EVERYONE.IT DEFINITELY HAS BEEN A WET DAYACROSS THE AREA.HOPEFULLY YOU WERE ABLE TO FINDSOME INSIDE ACTIVITIES WITH THEFAMILY TO ENJOY US THAT RAIN WASREALLY COMING DOWN, ESPECIALLYTHE FIRST HALF OF OUR SATURDAY,BUT TAKE A LOOK AT LIVE SUPERDOPPLER 4 HD CURRENTLY, IT’SAFTER 6:00, AND WE’VE GOT PRETTYMUCH A CLEAR SCAN ACROSS THEAREA, BUT I DON’T THINK WE’REDONE WITH THE RAIN JUST YET.LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT’S GOING ONTO OUR WEST AND SOUTHWEST ANDYOU CAN SEE SCATTERED SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS, AND I KNOWYOU’VE NOTICED THAT THERE ARE ACOUPLE OF BOXES HERE YELLOWBOXES INDICATING POTENTIALLY.SOME SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS BACKTO THE WEST AND I JUST WANT TOLET YOU KNOW THAT THEENVIRONMENT IS A LITTLEDIFFERENT HERE.IT’S A LITTLE MORE UNSTABLE HEREFROM HUNTSVILLE DOWN TOWARDSATLANTA AND DOWN TO THE SOUTH ASYOU GET TOILET.AREA HERE WE’VE GOT A LITTLEMORE STABLE AIR IN PLACE.THAT’S TRYING TO HOLD BUT SOMEOF THIS UNSTABLE AIR IS TRYINGTO SNEAK INTO OUR SOUTHERNFRINGES HERE.SO LET ME GIVE YOU THE BIGPICTURE TO SHOW YOU WHAT’S GOINGON.THIS IS A FAIRLY LARGE STORMSYSTEM AREA LOW PRESSURE TO THENORTH HERE SPINNING BRINGING USALL THAT HEAVY RAINFALL EARLIERTHIS MORNING, AND NOW WE’VE KINDOF HAD THIS BREAK BUT NOTICE THEWARM FRONT SOUTH OF THAT WARMFRONT.THAT’S WHERE THE WARM ANDUNSTABLE AREAS THAT’S BEENHANGING PRETTY MUCH JUST TO OURSOUTH AND WEST AND NOTICE THAT’SWHERE YOU’RE HAVING THE SEVERETHUNDERSTORM WARNINGS NOW, SO ASTHIS ACTIVITY TRIES MOVE OURWAY.IT’S A LITTLE MORE STABLE HERE.BUT NOTICE THAT WARM FRONTTRYING TO INFRINGE ON THESOUTHERN HALF OF OUR VIEWINGAREA AND THAT’S WHAT WE’RE GOINGTO HAVE TO WATCH AS WE GOTHROUGHOUT THE NEXT COUPLE OFHOURS, BUT NOTICE THEDIFFERENCE.IT’S 55 DEGREES CURRENTLY INGREENVILLE, BUT IT’S 78 TO NEAR80 DEGREES ACROSS MOST AREAS INALABAMA SO YOU CAN SEE MUCH MOREWARM AND UNSTABLE THERE.THEY ACTUALLY HAD SOME SUNSHINEBACK TO THE WEST BUT AS YOU GETCLOSE TO OUR AREA, WE’VE HAD THECLOUDS.WE’VE GOT THAT NORTHERLY BREEZE.IT’S MORE STABLE, ESPECIALLYNORTH OF I-85.SO LET ME KIND OF TIME OUT THATNEXT AROUND TO SCATTERED SHOWERSAND STORMS AGAIN IN THE NEXTCOUPLE OF HOURS.WE COULD HAVE A COUPLE OF SPOTTYSHOWERS DEVELOPING BUT I THINKAS YOU GET TOWARDS EIGHT NINEO’CLOCK THIS EVENING.WE’LL SEE A FEW OF THOSESCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMSROTATING IN FROM THE WEST ANDTHEY’LL MOVE ON THROUGH AGAIN.MAINLY JUST SOME HEAVY RAINMAYBE A LITTLE LIGHTNING OR ARUMBLE OF THUNDER CAN’T RULE OUTAN ISOLATED STORMS BRIEFLYAPPROACHING SEVERE LIMITS WITH ALITTLE SMALL HAIL, BUT THATWOULD PRETTY MUCH BE THE MAINCULPRIT THERE AS IT MOVES ONTHROUGH AND NOTICE BY MIDNIGHTMOST OF THAT MOVES OUT OF HERE.SO AS WE GET TOWARDS TOMORROWMORNING WE WAKE SOME CLOUDS ALITTLE PATCHY FOG ACROSS THEAREA, BUT WE’RE MOSTLY DRY ANDAS WE GO THROUGHOUT THE DAY MORESUNSHINE TAKES OVER AND IT’SGOING TO BE AN ABSOLUTELYFANTASTIC SUNDAY ACROSS THEAREA.SO A NICE END TO THE WEEKENDAFTER A VERY WET AND CLOUDYSTART TO THE WEEKEND.AS FAR AS RAIN CHANCES BEYONDTHE WEEKEND HERE AFTER WE GETPAST TONIGHT NOTICE.YEAH, THEY’RE PRETTY MUCH ATZERO FOR NOW ALL THE WAY ONTHROUGH YOUR WEDNESDAY THERE.SO WE JUST GOT TO GET THROUGHTONIGHT AND THEN WE’LL DRYTHINGS OUT AND WE GET ANOTHERNICE TASTE OF SPRING ACROSS THEOF COURSE, WE’RE ACTUALLY INSPRING NOW, BUT THIS HIGHPRESSURE IS GONNA CREATE CALMAND COOL CONDITIONS THAT WILLEVENTUALLY TURN WARMER AS HIGHPRESSURE SLIDES TO THE EAST WEGET THAT SOUTHWESTLEE FLOW ANDWE’RE TALKING WIDESPREAD 80SRETURNING TO THE AREA.SO THE WEATHER PATTERN WILLCHANGE BUT OUT THERE.THIS EVENING HAS CLOUDY.IT’S KIND OF COOL.YOU MAY EVEN NEED A LIGHT JACKETOR A HOODIE OUT THERETEMPERATURES LOWER 50S BARELYOUT OF THE 40S THERE IN THEMOUNTAINS AND THEN NOTICE.WE’RE IN THE MID TO UPPER 50SACROSS MOST OF THE UPSTATE NORTH85, BUT THERE YOU SEE THAT ALITTLE BIT OF WARM AIR.THAT’S KIND OF THE AREA.WE’VE GOT TO WATCH THE VERYSOUTHERN FRINGE THERE WHERE ITMAY BE A LITTLE UNSTABLE.SO THE REST OF THIS EVENINGAGAIN, HERE’S WHAT YOU CANEXPECT CLOUDY AND COOL AROUNDSEVEN, BUT NOTICE THE CHANCE OFTHOSE SCATTERED SHOWERS ANDSTORMS BETWEEN ABOUT A NINEO’CLOCK AND MIDNIGHT TONIGHT ANDTHEN AS WE GET TONIGHT THOSESTORMS WILL COME TO AN END COULDHAVE A LITTLE PATCHY FOGTEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 70SFOR YOUR SUNDAY.SO A BEAUTIFUL DAY OVERALL ANDTHERE YOU SEE IT LOTS OFSUNSHINE WARMING INTO THE 80S ASWE GET TOWARDS THE MIDDLE OF THEWEEK OUR NEXT CHANCE OF RAINARRIVING BY