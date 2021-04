Newfie helps manage mischievous Cavalier puppy

Rambo the Cavalier King Charles puppy loves nothing more than to swipe something only to be chased around the house.

Today it’s mom’s entire roll of paper towels.

Samson sees that mom is having trouble catching the adorable thief so he jumps into action.

Unfortunately, Samson is also too slow and let’s put a frustrated but hilarious bark as he gives up quickly.

These two are too funny!