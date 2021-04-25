S&P 500 Movers: PENN, CCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.9%.

Year to date, Carnival registers a 35.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Penn National Gaming, trading down 3.5%.

Penn National Gaming Inc is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 2.6%, and Marathon Oil, trading up 2.7% on the day.