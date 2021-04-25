‘Don't chase costly medicines': Doctor’s Covid advice on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

As the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to doctors, healthcare and frontline workers in the latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat’.

Speaking on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Dr. Shashank Joshi from Mumbai gave a slew of Covid-19 advice to the people of the country.

During the 76th episode of the radio programme, PM Modi lauded doctors and health workers for fighting a major battle against the infection.

It is broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.