Non Veg lovers outside Chicken Mutton shop in Hubli Karnataka | Weekend Lockdown | Oneindia News

Non Veg lovers outside Chicken Mutton shop in Hubli Karnataka | Weekend Lockdown

People in Karnataka’s Hubli were seen standing in long queue outside chicken shop amid state-wide weekend lockdown on April 25.

They were following social distancing and were also seen wearing mask.

Foods and grocery stores are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am during lockdown.

The state government has imposed weekend lockdown along with the night curfew in the state.

However, more actions will be taken by the BS Yediyurappa government to break the chain of the virus.

On April 25, Karnataka reported 29,438 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

