What the Irish wake teaches us about living and dying | Kevin Toolis

For centuries, the Irish funeral wake has served as a time for people to grieve a life lost and celebrate a life lived, together.

In this profound and lyrical talk, poet Kevin Toolis laments the fear and denial of death that characterizes increasingly individualistic societies.

He reasons that living life fully means embracing our shared mortality -- and offers simple ways to reconnect with your community, the people you love and even yourself.