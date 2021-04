IAF C-17 aircraft airlifted Cryogenic Oxygen Containers for recharging from Gwalior to Ranchi

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, IAF C-17 aircraft have airlifted Cryogenic Oxygen Containers for recharging from Gwalior to Ranchi.

Indian Air Force are working round the clock to speed up distribution of much needed oxygen.