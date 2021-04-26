'Soul' Wins Best Animated Feature Award at 2021 Academy Awards

'Soul' Wins Best Animated Feature Award , at 2021 Academy Awards.

The Pixar film is the first ever to win the award without having a theatrical release in U.S. cinemas.

The film is also the first in the history of Pixar to feature a main character who is Black.

The cast is comprised mostly of actors who are People of Color, including Jamie Foxx in the lead role and Angela Bassett.

The Oscar win for 'Soul' caps a successful run for the film this awards season.

In addition to winning at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, the film was also a favorite of critics.

The writer and co-director of 'Soul' is Kemp Powers, .

Whose film 'One Night in Miami' was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay