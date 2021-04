Labanowitz making his mark on FCS playoffs

South Fork alum Stone Labanowitz is already making his name known in the FCS playoffs as the Southern Illinois QB.

AND IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR ATEAM TO PULL FOR, WE'VE GOTYOU COVERED.

SOUTH FORK ALUM,STONE LABANOWITZ STARTED ATQ-B FOR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS INTHEIR FIRST ROUND GAME AGAINSTWEBER STATE.

AND HE THREW AGAME WINNING 4TH QUARTERTOUCHDOWN TO ADVANCE.

LEADINGHIS TEAM IN THE POSTSEASON ISSOMETING HE THINKS OFTENABOUT--AS HE TOLD US BEFORETHE PLAYOFFS STARTED.STONE LABANOWITZ -- IT'SPRETTY CRAZY, IT'S PRETTY CRAZYBECAUSE IT WAS ALMOST OUT OFREACH AT SOUTH FORK AND AT THEJUNIOR COLLEGE LEVEL IT'S NOTSOMETHING YOU EVEN LOOKFORWARD, YOU JUST KIND OF LOOKFORWARD TO GETTING OUT OFTHERE.

YEAH, WE'VE HAD A FEWTOUGH SEASONS BUT FOR US TO BEIN THE PLAYOFFS, THAT'S A HUGEOPPORTUNITY THAT I DON'T THINKWE'LL LET SLIP