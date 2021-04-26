Daily politics briefing: April 26

The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 25 as a senior minister said Boris Johnson did pay for the refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat out of his own pocket, but was unable to say where he got the money.Labour’s Kate Green said there were “very troubling allegations” surrounding the Downing Street refurbishment as her party called for a formal inquiry into how the changes were funded.
Daily politics briefing: April 25
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 25 as a senior minister said Boris Johnson did pay for the refurbishment of his..