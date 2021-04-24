Daily politics briefing: April 24

The key facts behind the day's headlines on April 24 as Boris Johnson denied he tried to block an official leak inquiry following a series of incendiary allegations by his former top adviser Dominic Cummings.In a furious outburst, Mr Cummings accused the Prime Minister of seeking to halt the investigation into the leak of plans for a second lockdown after he was warned a close friend of his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, could be implicated.He also claimed Mr Johnson had attempted an “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” plan to get Tory donors to fund the lavish refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat.