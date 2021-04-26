Josh fight: Hundreds battle over rights to name at US park in event that went viral

Hundreds turned up to battle over the name Josh at a park in Nebraska in an event that went viral.

Joshes fought for the crown in rock, paper, scissors, and the pool noodle brawl at the event, which was started as a joke by a college student from Arizona named Josh Swain in 2020.

Attendees of the brawl donated 200 to 300 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln and raised more than $10,000 for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center Foundation, according to reports.

Joshua Vinson Jr, 5, was crowned the victor on April 24.