I Hid My Vitiligo For 12 Years - But Not Anymore | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

IOMIKOE, from Texas first got vitiligo when she was 24.

She noticed the first two pea sized spots under her eye and on her arm.

But it took another year to be diagnosed and by then the white patches of skin had grown.

Iomikoe started covering up straight away; she wore a full face of makeup whenever out the house so only her family saw her natural skin.

And even in the Texan sunshine Iomikoe would wear long sleeves.

It would take Iomikoe an hour and 45 minutes to two hours to cover her vitiligo up every day, a routine that she did for over a decade until one day standing in front of the mirror Iomikoe had had enough.

She threw out all the makeup then and there and from that day on decided makeup was to make her feel beautiful, not hide away.

Over time Iomikoe has grown in confidence and now loves her natural beauty, frequently posting on Instagram and TikTok as well as picking up modeling assignments.

She says: “Why do I like getting my picture taken?

Because I’m beautiful.

And this face deserves to be on a picture.” Overall the response online has been fantastic with adults as well as lots of kids thanking Iomikoe for motivating them.

Unfortunately not all of Iomikoe’s reactions have been positive.

People have called her an animal and asked if she has severe burns or mud on her face - and much worse.

But Iomikoe refuses to let any negativity get to her.

She said: “My husband told me ‘think of yourself as a painting.

What do people do when they go to an art gallery?

They stare.

So just think of yourself as a work of art and they're staring at a work of art'.” https://www.instagram.com/iomikoejohnson/