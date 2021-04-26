Man leaps feet-first into moving car to stop dangerous driver in Albania

A man jumped through the car window of a vehicle driving erratically in the main square of Albania's capital on Sunday (April 25) to stop the driver, who police said was under the influence of marijuana.The footage showed a damaged vehicle being dangerously driven in Skanderbeg Square as people tried to stop it.Police said the 32-year-old driver had previously crashed three other cars in other parts of the city.The video was captured by dozens of cameras set up in Skanderbeg Square to report on the general election in Albania on Sunday.