Together with Me Season 1

Together with Me Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This story takes place before the events of "Bad Romance: The Series".

It is focused on Korn and Knock and how they met and all the obstacles they had to go through before they officially became a couple.

Starring: Max Nattapol Diloknawarit as Korn and Tul Pakorn Thanasrivanitchai as Knock