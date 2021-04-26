Pat Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares for Covid fight | Oneindia News
Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins announced that he was donating $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

