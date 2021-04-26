Should San Francisco 49ers Select Mac Jones or Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick?
Should San Francisco 49ers Select Mac Jones or Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick?

What the San Francisco 49ers do with the third pick could wind up shaping the entire NFL Draft.

And according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they have narrowed the choice down to Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

So, who should the 49ers take at No.

3?