Watch the Shadow and Bone Cast Play a Hilarious Game of "Who's Most Likely To"

Whether you've read every novel in author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse or you're new to the YA-book-turned-TV-series thanks to Netflix, you probably can't get enough of Shadow and Bone's epic new world - which is pretty much a mix of all of our favorite fantasy series combined.

In celebration of the series being brought to life on Netflix, we virtually sat down with the show's stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Amita Suman (Inej), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), and Kit Young (Jesper Fahey) for a game of "Who's Most Likely To." The stars revealed everything from the cast member most like their character in real life .

To the person most likely to star on Broadway (and more importantly, the idea of a Shadow and Bone musical, which we'll need someone to start working on ASAP).

Watch it all go down in the video above, and check out Shadow and Bone, streaming now on Netflix!