Stars Step Out For The 2021 Oscar Parties

While Sunday evening may have welcomed the 93rd annual Academy Awards, the real party was the pre and post celebrations.

Get an inside look at your favourite stars at some of the biggest gatherings, including Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris at Elton John's virtual AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party.

Plus, Best Actress nominee Andra Day hosted an in-person event with strict health and safety protocols, including on-site rapid testing.