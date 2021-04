Pete Davidson Visits Rumoured Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor In Britain

Things appear to be heating up between “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and “Bridgerton” lead Phoebe Dynevor in the U.K., where they were pictured wrapping their arms around each other while out for a stroll in Stoke-On-Trent.

Plus, newly separated Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed dinner together in Los Angeles and Britney Spears steps out at her best friend's wedding with boyfriend Sam Asghari.