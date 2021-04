Mayor speaks out about future of Jackson Zoo

OPEN DURING THE PANDEMIC BUT ASWE HEAD INTO THE SUMMER MONTHSTHE MAYOR WANTS TO GIVE MOREPEOPLE A CHANCE TO VISIT THEANIMAL PARK.THE FUTURE OF JACKSON ZOO ISUNCERTAIN AFTER ZOO OCEANARIUMSAID IT WAS ENDING NEGOTIATIONSAFTER TWO AND A HALF YEARS OFCONTRACT DISCUSSIONS WITH CITYLEADERS AS WE LOOK AT STRATEGYMOVING WORKOUT AZU OCEANARIUMSPOKESMAN BLAMES HIS DECISION ONSOME CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WHOTHEY WERE HOSTILE TO THE IDEA OFAN OUTSIDE MANAGEMENT GROUPOPERATING THE ZOO.NOW SOME CITY COUNCIL MEMBERSSAY, IT’S TIME TO HAVE A FRANKDISCUSSION WITH THE COMMUNITYABOUT WHETHER TO CLOSE THE ZOOOR MOVE IT TO A DIFFERENTLOCATION.THE MAYOR SAYS THE CITY ISMAKING A HEAVY FINANCIALINVESTMENT IN NEARBYNEIGHBORHOODS THAT INCLUDESPLANS TO REPAVE CAPITAL STREETAND DEMOLISH ABANDONED HOMESNEAR THE ZOO A MULTITUDE.OF OPINIONS ABOUT THE ZOO WHEREIT SHOULD BE WHERE IT SHOULD NOTBE BUT WE TRY TO CONSIDER ALL OFTHIS IN A BALANCE SCALE WHERE WELOOK AT THE 30,000 FOOT VIEW.I’VE BEEN HEARING PEOPLE SAYMOVE TO ZOO.JACKSON DOESN’T NEED A ZOO WEGOT OTHER PROBLEMS AND THEN I,YOU KNOW PEOPLE OF SAYING, YOUKNOW, WE NEED TO BUILD AREAAROUND SO WE CAN HAVE A THRIVINGZOO PARKS AND RECREATIONDIRECTOR ICE AND HARRIS BELIEFS.PEOPLE ARE STILL INTERESTED INVISITING THE ZOO, EVEN THOUGHIT’S CURRENTLY OPEN ONLY ONWEEKENDS.TYPICALLY I CAN TELL YOU WE’VEBEEN AVERAGING ANYWHERE FROMABOUT FIVE FOUR TO ABOUT 600PEOPLE ON THOSE SATURDAYS ANDpS’AS HIGH NOW STARTING MAY 6TH.THE ZOO WILL BE OPEN THURSDAYSAND FRIDAYS IN ADDITION TOWEEKENDS.THOSE HOURS EIGHT TEN IN THEMORNING UNTIL 4 IN THE EVENING.OF COURSE, THERE’S STILL UP INTHE AIR ABOUT WHO’S GOING TO BETHE FUTURE LONG-TERM MANAGEMENTCOMPANY IN CHARGE OF THE ZOO FORNOW.WE’RE LIVE IN W