Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Millions have not gone back for second dose of vaccine

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 2 views
Millions have not gone back for second dose of vaccine
Millions have not gone back for second dose of vaccine

Millions of people have not gone to get their second dose of the vaccine.

It is unclear why they have not returned.

IS NEEDED.

VACCINES WILL BEAVAILABLE TO ANYONE 18 ANDOLDER.MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVEN’T GONEBACK FOR THEIR SECOND DOSE OFTHE COVID VACCINE.THAT’S ACCORDING TO A RECENTREPORT FROM THE C-D-C.

IT FOUNDTHAT *EIGHT-PERCENT OF PATIENTSCOULD HAVE MISSED THEIR SECONDDOSE... WHICH TRANSLATES TOABOUT FIVE MILLION PEOPLE.

IT’SSTILL NOT CLEAR WHY THE DOSESHAVE BEEN SKIPP

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage