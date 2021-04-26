Millions have not gone back for second dose of vaccine

Millions of people have not gone to get their second dose of the vaccine.
It is unclear why they have not returned.
Millions of people have not gone to get their second dose of the vaccine.
It is unclear why they have not returned.
IS NEEDED.
VACCINES WILL BEAVAILABLE TO ANYONE 18 ANDOLDER.MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVEN’T GONEBACK FOR THEIR SECOND DOSE OFTHE COVID VACCINE.THAT’S ACCORDING TO A RECENTREPORT FROM THE C-D-C.
IT FOUNDTHAT *EIGHT-PERCENT OF PATIENTSCOULD HAVE MISSED THEIR SECONDDOSE... WHICH TRANSLATES TOABOUT FIVE MILLION PEOPLE.
IT’SSTILL NOT CLEAR WHY THE DOSESHAVE BEEN SKIPP
MDH says the vaccination cards can easily be replaced and are ultimately just if you need to show proof of vaccination for future..
Millions of Americans are lining up across the county to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. In hopes of expanding that number and in..
People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been..