Relaxed COVID-19 guidelines will take effect Friday in KCMO

CHANGES COMING TOCOVID-19 MANDATES ANDGUIDANCE IN KANSAS CITIT COMES AS MOREPEOPLE IN K-C-MO GETVACCINATED.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSEXPLAINS THE CHANGES.Mayor Q :13-:22John :52-1:02TRT 1:28Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCM"We are going back to thetype of order that we sawthe mid-summer of 2020."MAYOR QUINTON LUCASANNOUNCING YETANOTHER CHANGE TOKANSAS CITY'S COVID-19MANDATE...Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCM"The requirement for folks tobe seated within restaurants isresended.

Other requiremenrelating to certain capacitylimits like the number of folkthat are in certainestablishments are resendedas well."AND WHAT ABOUTWEARING THOSE MASKSINDOORS?Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCMO"If there is knowledge that allindividuals in the room arevaccinated, then the maskrequirement isn't applicable.This would mean in places likeoffice buildin, your staffs,etc if everyone has beenvaccinated and if there isknowledge that has beenvaccinated, then there is norequirement that masks beworn."THE CHANGES ARE GOODNEWS FOR RESTAURANTOWNERS AND CHANGESARE ALREADY UNDERWAY.John Couture, Owner of BierStationin Waldo"Most people are on boarthat if you are outside, used tobe you had to ve your maskon at all times if you left urtable.

I think now that we areall vaccinated, we feelcomfortable letting peoplekeep their mask off outside."MAYOR LUS HOPES THECHANGE IN THE POLICYWILL ENCOURAGE MORERESIDENTS TO GETVACCINATED.WITH THE EASE OFRESTRICTIONS, BIERSTATION WILL STILL ERR-ON-THE-SIDE OF CAUTIONWHEN IT COMES TOALLOWING CUSTOMERSINSIDEBUT, THEY HOPE THISANOTHER STEP TOGETTING BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC TIMES.John Couture, Owner of BierStioin Waldo"I am very supportive of this.

Ithink if we cado itreasonably and still makesome progress, I am happy forthat."IN KANSAS CITY JORDANBE