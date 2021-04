Charles Herbster announces run for Nebraska governor

WATCH IT.THE RACE TO REPLACE GOVERNORPETE RICKETTS IS STARTING TOTAKE SHAPE.3 NEWS NOW INVESTIGATOR AARONSANDERFORD SPOKE WITH THE NEWESTCANDIDATE AND WITH THE MAN INTHE OFFICE NOW.NEBRASKA’S REPUBLICAN RACE FORGOVERNOR GOT A SECOND CANDIDATEON MONDAY.CHARLES HERBSTER, WHO RUNSAGRIBUSINESSES IN SEVERALSTATES, JOINED THE RACE BYPLAYING THE TRUMP CARD.TODAY, HIS WELL-KNOWN POLLSTERHELPED HIS CAMPAIGN DRAW ACROWD.13:08:11KELLYANNE CONWAYTHIS ONE’S EASY.

I KNOW A LITTLEBIT ABOUT SUCCESSFULBUSINESSMEN, POLITICAL OUTSIDERSWHO DO NOT NEED THIS CRAP, ANDRUN FOR ALL THE RIGHT REASONS.CHARLES DOES NOT NEED THIS JOB.YOU NEED HIM TO HAVE THIS JOB SOYOU CAN KEEP YOUR JOB.HERBSTER HIGHLIGHTED HIS TIES TOFORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.HE WAS A TOP AGRICULTURALADVISER FOR THE PRESIDENT’S 2020CAMPAIGN.HE ALSO WAS A VIP AT A JANUARY 6RALLY TRUMP SPOKE AT INWASHINGTON, D.C., JUST BEFORETHE CAPITOL RIOTS.CHARLES HERBSTER13:34:02SO EVERYBODY SAID, YOU’RE GOINGTO RUN FOR GOVERNOR?

YOU’RE GOTTO TAKE YOUR TRUMP PLATES OFF.

ISAID, BECAUSE THIS IS HOW LOYALI AM TO THE 45TH PRESIDENT OFTHE UNITED STATES, I SAIDLISTEN, I SAID IF IT’S THEDIFFERENCE BETWEEN BEINGDISLOYAL TO PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP OR BECOMING GOVERNOR OFNEBRASKA, I WILL NOT BE DISLOYALTO THE 45TH PRESIDENT OF THEUNITED STATES OF AMERICA.STATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERSSAY NEBRASKANS WANT SOMEONELOYAL TO THEM, NOT DONALD TRUMP.NEBRASKA POLITICAL OBSERVERS SAYHERBSTER IS CARVING OUT APOPULIST LANE IN A GOP PRIMARYTHAT OFTEN DECIDES WHO BECOMESGOVERNOR.WE TALKED TO A SUPPORTER WHOSAID HE LIKES TRUMP ANDHERBSTER.MARK CHRISTIAN, OMAHA12:12:48WE ARE REALLY MISSING REALCONSERVATIVES WHO ARE GOING TOESPOUSE REAL CONSERVATIVE ISSUESSO WE CAN LIFT UP OUR COUNTRYAND GET OUT OF ALL THE CHAOSTHAT’S GOING ACROSS IN OTHERSTATES.ON MONDAY, HERBSTER LAID OUTTHEMES FOR HIS CAMPAIGN,INCLUDING TAX REFORM,CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP AT THESTATE LEVEL AND FIGHTING FEDERALOVERREACH.HE LEANED ON HIS RECORD AS ABUSINESSMAN.

BUT GOVERNOR PETERICKETTS SAID THAT MIGHT SPURSOME QUESTIONS.PETE RICKETTS0:00SO AS GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA, IHAVE WORKED ON GROWING THE STATEBY GETTING COMPANIES TO MOVEHERE.

I THINK CHARLES HERBSTERIS GOING TO HAVE A HARD TIMECONVINCING THE PEOPLE OFNEBRASKA HE SHOULD BE GOVERNORWHEN HE MOVED THE MAIN COMPANYHEADQUARTERS FOR HISORGANIZATION AND HE PUT THAT INMISSOURI.

I THINK YOU’VE GOT TOBE THINKING ABOUT HOW YOU GROWNEBRASKA.3 NEWS NOW SPOKE TO AN UNDECIDEDVOTER WHO IS DECIDING BETWEENHERBSTER AND UNIVERSITY OFNEBRASKA REGENT JIM PILLEN, AFORMER HUSKER.FANCHON BLYTHE OF LINCOLN12:18:32IT’S SOMEBODY THAT IS GOING TOTAKE CARE OF PROPERTY TAXES, FORSURE, NO.

1.

JUST SOMEBODY WHO’SHONEST.

I’M GOING TO WANT TOKNOW SOMEBODY’S RECORD, WHETHERTHEY’RE A REGENT OR WHETHER THEYSELL BULL SPERM.

I JUST WANT TOKNOW MORE ABOUT EACH CANDIDATE.CHARLES HERBSTER13:54:12WELL WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUTTAXES FOR A LONG TIME INNEBRASKA.

BUT HERE’S WHAT IREALLY BELIEVE.

I BELIEVE WE’REAT A POINT WHERE PEOPLE IN THEPAST MAYBE WEREN’T WILLING TOLOOK AT EVERYTHING ANDRESTRUCTURE THE ENTIRE THING.AND I THINK WE’RE REALLY, REALLYCLOSE TO BEING THERE, BECAUSEPEOPLE REALIZE AS I SAID TODAYWE’RE LOSING PEOPLE ON BOTH ENDSOF THE SPECTRUM IN NEBRASKA.WE’RE LOSING YOUNG PEOPLE.

WE’RELOSING PEOPLE WHO ARE RETIRINGAND MOVING SOMEWHERE ELSE.THEY’RE SELLING A BUSINESS,SELLING A FARM.

SO I THINK THETIME IS RIGHT.WE ASKED HERBSTER WHAT HETHOUGHT ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIALELECTION RESULTS AFTER HEAPPEARED TO ACKNOWLEDGE JOEBIDEN’S WIN.HERBSTER13:57:14THERE’S NO WAY WE CAN REALLYKNOW THAT BECAUSE NONE OF THESTATES WOULD LOOK AT THOSEIRREGULARITIES.

THERE'S NO WAY WE CAN REALLYKNOW THAT BECAUSE NONE OF THESTATES WOULD LOOK AT THOSEIRREGULARITIES.