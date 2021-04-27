Tragedy as Indonesian Submarine Found in Three Parts

JAKARTA, INDONESIA — The Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala 402 has been found split into three pieces on the ocean floor off the coast of Bali, officials say.

The BBC reports that all of the vessel's 53 crew have been confirmed dead after the three parts were located at a depth of more than 2,700 feet.

Working alongside the Indonesian vessel KRI Rigel's sonar scanning operation, the submarine was found by an underwater robot deployed by the Singaporean vessel MV Swift Rescue, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Hopes of a rescue had already faded after items from the wreckage found floating up to the ocean's surface were presented by Indonesian officials at a news conference on Saturday, as reported on by The Straits Times.

Analyzing the likely cause of the sinking, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said that no explosion was believed to have occurred.

Instead, heavy water pressure on the vessel likely created a crack in it, according to CNN.

The Straits Times notes that the KRI Nanggala 402 could withstand water pressure at a depth of up to 500 meters, however it was not capable of going any deeper.

It reports that the Indonesian navy said on Saturday that contact may have been lost with the vessel at a depth of between 600 and 700 meters — approximately 2,000 and 2,300 feet.