Baby girl baffles dad as she doesn't know difference between 'yes' and 'no'

This baby girl baffled her dad as she mixes up her yeses and noes.

This baby girl baffled her dad as she mixes up her yeses and noes.

Ana Lamanna films her husband Bryan feeding their 9-month-old daughter, Aliana, in their California home.

Whenever he asks her if she wants more of the meal, she shakes her head left and right, making it appear as if she is done eating but then happily opens her mouth for another spoonful.

Ana said: "Bryan kept asking her if she wanted more and she would shake her head 'no' but would then take another feeding without any problem." This footage was filmed on March 9.