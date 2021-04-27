Kanye West's Yeezys sells for a record-breaking $1.8M

Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy samples have sold for $1.8M in a private sale.
The shoes were sold by Sotheby's Auction House and they are currently the most expensive sneakers in the world.
Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy samples have sold for $1.8M in a private sale.
The shoes were sold by Sotheby's Auction House and they are currently the most expensive sneakers in the world.
Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy samples have sold for a staggering $1.8 million, nearly three times the world auction record for any..