Veteran NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
Veteran NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Veteran NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning.

He was directing traffic after another fatal accident on the Long Island Expressway when an accused drunk driver ran him over; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.