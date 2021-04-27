Ex-Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Who Killed Neighbor Botham Jean Appeals Murder Conviction

Guyger, 32, did not appear in court Tuesday and the panel seemed to doubt the arguments presented by her lawyer.
The judges will hand down a decision at an unspecified later date.
A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
Amber Guyger, a year and a half into her 10-year sentence for killing Botham Jean, will have her appeal heard by a panel of judges.