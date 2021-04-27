Joshua Bassett Praises Olivia Rodrigo's New Single 'Deju Vu': 'The World Better Watch Out for the Album' | Billboard News

Olivia Rodrigo's latest single got some love from Joshua Bassett this weekend.

Her 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' co-star took a moment to share his thoughts about Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" via his Instagram Stories on Sunday (April 25).