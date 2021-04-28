Volkswagen Arteon R Fastback & Shooting Brake Interior Design

Volkswagen brought the new Arteon to market last Autumn, and with it an additional body variant: the new Arteon Shooting Brake.

Now the powerful top models have been added, and their key data is impressive: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, an optional increase in maximum speed to 270 km/h, plus permanent all-wheel drive with the sophisticated R-Performance Torque Vectoring technology, which distributes power individually between the rear wheels and enables even higher cornering speeds.

The exclusive R colour Lapiz Blue is available for both body variants.

The high-performance braking system with blue brake callipers and R logo and the distinct front air intakes not only look good, but also enhance performance.

The suspension is tuned for a sportier drive, and the DCC adaptive dampers can be steplessly adjusted using the touchscreen in the cockpit.

The driver can select Comfort, Sport, Race or Individual driving mode using the R button on the steering wheel – and the list of benefits does not stop there.