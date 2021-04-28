Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Nick Carter, wife give birth to baby in Las Vegas

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Nick Carter and his wife announced the birth of their baby on social media.

The infant was born at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas last week.

