Living Water Documentary Movie

Living Water Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The vibration of machines echoes across the desert.

Ever since Jordanian nomads settled in the spectacular landscape of Wadi Rum, they grew dependent on complex water infrastructure.

The source is right below their feet, yet they struggle to meet basic needs.

In the meantime, deep water extraction feeds private large-scale farms, animates visionary development and secures growing urban population.

Bedouins, farmers and city dwellers: they all expect to have a fair share, but digging for “blue gold” unleashes environmental time bomb.

Directed by: