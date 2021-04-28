Watch Stuart Bingham’s remarkable trick shot during World Championship quarter-final

Reaching the final stages of the World Championships is the dream of any snooker player.But that didn’t stop Stuart Bingham producing a remarkable trick shot in the middle of his tense quarter-final clash against Anthony McGill at the Crucible.Tied at 4-4 with Scot McGill in the best-of-25 quarter-final clash, Bingham found himself in an awkward position only to strike the white against the side cushion with enough side to swerve it back around the black ball and clip a red into the pocket.BBC commentator Dennis Taylor described the effort as the “best shot of the championship so far”.Bingham, who won the World Championship in 2015 following in a remarkable run to the final, finished the session with trailing McGill 9-7.