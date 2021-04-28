Billie Eilish Announces New Album, ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish Announces New Album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

After releasing a teaser to Instagram on Monday, Billie Eilish has officially announced her upcoming album.

Her sophomore record, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ will drop on July 30.

Eilish's last album, ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,’ was released two years ago and has since been certified three-times platinum.

.

In a post announcing the album, Eilish called this new album her “favorite thing [she’s] ever created.”.

This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.

I can’t even tell you.

I’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one.

Hope you feel what i feel, Billie Eilish, via Instagram.

As reported by 'Complex,' the album will feature 16 tracks and include previous singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.”.

The album features no producers or songwriters other than herself and her brother Finneas.

Eilish previously spoke about the album with Stephen Colbert in February.

At the time, she revealed that if it weren’t for the COVID-19 lockdown she likely wouldn’t have made “the album at all.” .

That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different … That’s just how it is.

So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it, Billie Eilish, via 'Complex'