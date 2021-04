A group of women from a village in central India have barricaded their village and armed themselves with sticks to prevent outsiders from spreading COVID-19 to their community.

Footage captured in Chickhlar village in the state of Madhya Pradesh on April 26 showed the group surrounding various non-locals and turning them away.

India is in the grip of a very serious second wave of COVID-19 which has seen hospitals overwhelmed and severe shortages of oxygen.

The spike in infections has pushed the death toll beyond 200,000.