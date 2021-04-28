Online friendships helping Americans battle pandemic loneliness

Ever since the pandemic started, 67% of Americans feel more alone than ever before, says new research.A poll of 2,003 Americans found that 55% feel like they've completely lost their sense of community in the past year, too.A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Medifriends aimed to see how COVID-19 has affected Americans and discovered the sad fact that 62% felt like they had absolutely no one to talk about their loneliness or isolation with during the quarantine period.Sadly, 54% withheld from talking to anyone about how alone they felt during this past year because they didn't want to be a burden.The feelings of loneliness and isolation were so rampant among Americans that 46% revealed they cried for the first time in years over the course of the pandemic.Maintaining friendships and relationships takes a lot of energy, and since COVID-19 hit, 58% of those polled say they just can't keep up with everybody anymore.As people began feeling more and more isolated and alone in the past year, Americans turned to the internet for a source of comfort and community. Over half of those polled say online friendships take much less energy to maintain than real-life ones, with 52% saying they actually feel more comfortable opening up to people they only know online.Some of the reasons why online friendships allow people to open up more freely and comfortably are: it feels anonymous (41%), there's less judgment (34%) and feeling like there's less pressure to be perfect (23%).Sixty-two percent of respondents reveal that after sharing their feelings with an online community, they actually feel better about themselves. As a result, 56% of respondents wouldn't have made it through this past year if it wasn't for an online community they had to communicate with. "Having a safe space where people can speak freely about their feelings and what they are dealing with is critical for their health," stated Michael Gianascoli, co-founder of Medifriends, a free online community where friends can share health-related issues and advice.

"In fact, being able to openly discuss feelings and emotions is a great way to connect with others even in difficult times." Unfortunately, the average person ended up losing touch with four friends since the pandemic began. As a result, peak loneliness hit the average American in June 2020. Which caused Americans to turn to the internet to ease their lonesome feelings.

The average American created three brand-new social media accounts just in the last year.Leading to two deep conversations a week with an online friend — someone they've never met in real life. "Having a place to go to for deep conversations is crucial when experiencing feelings of loneliness, isolation, or other medical conditions.

Being able to connect with others on a deeper level allows people to feel better about themselves and boost their mood overall," added David Gianascoli, co-founder.