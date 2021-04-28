Vaccinated US Travelers Will Soon Be Able to Visit Europe But Their Travel May Be Restricted

American tourists who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer, but it’ll still be up to each country to allow them in.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
American tourists who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer, but it’ll still be up to each country to allow them in.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
The vaccine you have already received, could determine which country you are able to enter and work in. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has..
CNN’s Pamela Brown asks Senior adviser to the White House Covid-19 response team, Andy Slavitt, about reporting that fully..