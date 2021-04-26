Europe soon open to vaccinated Americans -official

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

That’s according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

She told the New York Times, ”The union’s 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency.” Von der Leyen did not say when exactly travel could resume, but mentioned the agency has approved all three vaccines used in the U.S. It’s been over a year since the EU largely shut down nonessential travel.

Earlier this month, the EU agreed to launch vaccination travel passes to make travel easier for people who have been vaccinated, recovered from infection or tested negative.

Also on Sunday, the E.U's vaccine task force chief said they are confident they will be able to produce enough vaccines to achieve its target for immunity of its adult population by the middle of July.