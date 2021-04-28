Alleged Drunk Driver Behind Bars In Officer's Death

The Tri-State Area is remembering a fallen hero who lost his life after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Meanwhile, the woman accused of hitting him with her car faces multiple charges.
CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.
Dan Mannarino's bi-weekly one-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea continued Wednesday, a day after an NYPD officer was killed..