Lana Del Rey Dropping New Album 'Blue Banisters' | Billboard News

Lana Del Rey is turning a purple patch into a shade of blue.
The alternative pop singer and songwriter will drop a new album on July 4, bearing the name 'Blue Banisters.'
Lana Del Rey is turning a purple patch into a shade of blue.
The alternative pop singer and songwriter will drop a new album on July 4, bearing the name 'Blue Banisters.'
Lana Del Rey will follow up March's 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' and June's 'Rock Candy Sweet' with her third full-length..
An Independence Day release follows a previous teaser for a June record called Rock Candy Sweet