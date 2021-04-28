Victoria Beckham Reacts To Justin Bieber Sending Her A Pair Of Lilac Crocs
Victoria Beckham Reacts To Justin Bieber Sending Her A Pair Of Lilac Crocs

Posh in Crocs!

Victoria Beckham had quite a laugh after she received a pair of lilac Crocs from Justin Bieber.

Plus, more of what's trending tonight, including Martin Scorsese's TikTok debut.