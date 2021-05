Blue Miracle Movie (2021) - Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales, Fernanda Urrejola

Blue Miracle Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.

Based on an incredible true story.

Directed by Julio Quintana starring Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales, Fernanda Urrejola, Anthony Gonzalez, Nathan Arenas, Isaac Arellanes, Miguel Angel Garcia, Steve Gutierrez, Bruce McGill, Raymond Cruz release date May 27, 2021 (on Netflix)